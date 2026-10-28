A mandatory human rights-based approach to public service delivery is needed to ensure the rights of Fijians are protected and their concerns addressed before crises occur, says Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (FHRADC) Commissioner Alefina Vuki.

Ms Vuki said embedding the approach in public service policy would require government agencies to respond proactively to people’s needs, particularly during emergencies such as prolonged dry conditions affecting communities, farmers and livestock in the Western Division.

She said access to clean and safe drinking water, as well as sufficient water for farming and plantations, were fundamental concerns requiring timely government intervention.

“When the condition happens, it simply triggers the mechanism into operation,” Ms Vuki said, emphasising that systems should already be in place to respond when people’s rights are threatened.

Her comments highlight the need for a public service system that prioritises the rights and welfare of communities rather than waiting for problems to escalate before taking action.

Ms Vuki said a human rights-based approach would also help ensure members of the public felt heard and confident that concerns raised with government agencies would be taken into account.

However, Ministry of Civil Service Civil Service permanent secretary Pita Tagicakirewa said the ongoing functional review of the civil service provided an opportunity to strengthen public service delivery.

The review is examining the policies and services of five key ministries, with plans to extend the process to all 31 government ministries.

Mr Tagicakirewa said the review should lead to tangible improvements in public service delivery.

“It should happen, and it must happen,” he said.

The discussions focused on how the public service could become more responsive to people’s rights and ensure government policies translated into meaningful support for communities facing social and economic challenges.