FRU eyes overseas venues for 2028 Tests

After Fiji Rugby Union's (FRU) $7.8 million surplus of hosting their three Nations Championship Test matches in the United Kingdom, the same cannot be said for next month's Test matches against France, Ireland and Italy since it will their away matches.

However, the FRU board chairman John Sanday said they are going to use the oppor­tunity to explore the best venues to host their Test matches in 2028, with the aim of increas­ing their revenue.

Speaking to SUNsports, Mr Sanday said since they are away games, they will have very little opportunity to organise events.

"No, we do not plan to have any events be­tween matches for various reasons," Mr San­day said.

He indicated that these Test matches (against France, Ireland and Italy) will be our "home" games in the July 2028 Nations Championship.

The Nations Championship takes place in every two years (even numbered years 2026 and 2028) to avoid conflict with the Rugby World Cup and the British & Irish Lions tour.

Mr Sanday said, next month's trip is the first opportunity they would have to focus on scoping out the possible venues of hosting our 2028 games.

"In that light, we want to be free of distrac­tions and fully focus on looking at the best options available to maximise profits for the three home games in 2028.

"Obviously; the questions will be around, which city and venue in France we can use to maximise game revenue for the game against France? The same for Ireland and Italy."

Mr Sanday said they would look at what is best for us to host our Test match against Ire­land in Dublin?

"Is there an alternative that could provide a better game day in terms of profit and loss? I'm thinking maybe East Coast, USA (United States of America) or somewhere on main­land UK (United Kingdom), or elsewhere. All these options need to be properly scoped out."

He highlighted the Test game against Italy in 2028 will be a real challenge for us as host­ing in Italy is totally new.

"That is why going on this trip serves a use­ful purpose to better understand the lay of the land in Italy and hold conversations with professionals there to find the best possible venue to host.

"Is there an alternative venue elsewhere for that summer window in July? There are so many questions and issues to check out. It will be a full on working trip," he added.

For next month's fixture, the Flying Fijians take on France on November 7 in Lyon fol­lowed the Ireland Test match in November on November 14 and the Italy on November 21 in Udine.