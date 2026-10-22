Landowners from seven villages in Tikina Nasigatoka say it is “no mining, no dredging” in the Sigatoka River, claiming they were not consulted on the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the Magma Mines iron-sands project (SPL 1495).

Spokesperson Joeli Kunaturaga, of Nasama village, told a media briefing at the Social Empowerment Education Programme (SEEP) office in Suva on Wednesday that they received the report only this month.

“We are not informed, we are not consulted on this issue and the EIA report,” he said.

Mr Kunaturaga represents the villages of Sigatoka, Nasama, Vunavutu, Volivoli, Yavulo, Nayawa and Laselase.

He said the landowners objected to the project on July 17, 2025, and wrote to the Prime Minister, the Minister for Lands and the Opposition Leader.

“It’s over 15 months now and they’ve come back with this EIA report,” he said.

Mr Kunaturaga said the landowners would not accept dredging or any waiver of their fishing rights.

“We don’t want mining and we don’t want dredging in our Sigatoka River because this is the place where people live, get the food from sea and this is where we plant our food,” he said.

He said they had also written to the ministers responsible for Waterways and Agriculture, Environment, iTaukei Affairs and Lands.

Landowners who tried to view the report claimed they were not allowed to photograph it or obtain a copy and were told they had to pay for it.

Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya said the EIA process provides an opportunity for the public to review the report and provide feedback.

“That would be the opportunity in the EIA process for landowners and resource owners to also make their submissions there,” she said.

Ms Tabuya said the public review period runs until October 30.

The Fiji Sun has sent questions to the Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr Sivendra Michael, and is awaiting a response.