FRU board to decide on 2027 competition

A decision on the future of Rewa and Kadavu teams will be made by the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) board.

This was confirmed to SUNsports yesterday by FRU tournament director Ben Takubu.

Rewa and Kadavu are likely to be relegated to next year’s Vanua Championship, while Ra and Northland are set to join the Skipper Cup competition.

Takubu said the final decision was subject to board approval. He also said the Skipper Cup competition format was expected to remain unchanged next year.

A new winner will be crowned in the Skipper Cup senior men’s division after defending champions Malolo lost to Naitasiri in last Saturday’s quarter-final.