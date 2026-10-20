Today's paperLoginSign up
Rugby

Coach White demands fresh start from Flying Fijians

He says every session counts as the team sharpens its combinations and game plan.

Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 09:30

Updated 21 October 2026 | 11:12 FJT

Flying Fijians lock Mesake Vocevoce

Flying Fijians lock Mesake Vocevoce takes a two-handed catch during a warm-up match against 0-Rocks Rugby Club in Urayasu City, Chiba Precture, Japan, on October 20, 2026.

Photo: FRU Media

It has been blood, sweat and tears for the Flying Fijians as they prepare for Saturday’s Anniversary Test against Japan in Tokyo.

The Flying Fijians are based at Urayasu D-Rocks Rugby Club in Chiba Prefecture.

The Jake White-coached side played a warm-up match against D-Rocks, a Japan Rugby League One club, as they stepped up their preparations.

Related stories

The focus was on sharpening team combinations, reinforcing game strategies and putting into practice the systems developed during last week’s training in Nadi.

White has made his message clear to the players: “Every session counts, every detail matters.”

The former Springboks coach has emphasised that this is the beginning of a fresh start.

“What had happened before does not count for us now,” he said.

White said there would be some changes, particularly as some players had left to join their clubs.

He also indicated that some players were unhappy about what had happened weeks ago when they lost the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) final to Japan.

“Now they have a chance to try and win,” White added.

He also stressed the importance of the Nations Championship in November, when Fiji will play France in Lyon, Ireland in Dublin and Italy in Udine.

“This gives me a good chance to have a look at the players, especially playing against these teams on their home ground. This is because at the World Cup, we’ll need to beat one of these teams to make it to the play-offs.”

The match kicks off at 5.05pm.

Explore more on these topics

Flying FijiansFijiRugby

Most popular

Rakiraki businessman George Shiu Raj
Nation

Rakiraki businessman calls for equal protection under law

Participants during the Fiji Women's practice parliament at Holiday Inn on October 20, 2026.
Politics

Women’s votes key to representation, says Opposition MP

Adi Mere Qica at the public consultation on Bill No. 32 of 2026 Constitution (Amendment) Bill at Ba Market Bure on October 19, 2026.
Nation

Student proposes seven-year term for Solicitor-General

Mohammed Ali (left) with father Junior Farzan Ali.
Boxing

Ali vows to make changes in Lawaqa Park rematch

Flying Fijians head coach Jake White.
Rugby

White backed to lift Fiji to next level

Fiji Bati’s Solomone Saukuru scores a try during the 2026 Men’s Rugby League World Cup match between Fiji and Cook Islands at McDonald Jones Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Newcastle, Australia.
Rugby

Coach Potter backs Fiji Bati to upset Australia

Award-winning cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Dr Sanjeev Khulbey with Waisale Serevi. Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Lifestyle

'What we eat today could cost us our lives tomorrow'

School students of west schools during the Global Handwashing Day 2026 at Girmit Centre in Lautoka.
Lifestyle

‘Handwashing should be a lifelong habit’

Kinisimere Ranadi at her roadside stall at Navau in Ba.
Lifestyle

Nature’s harvest keeps Ranadi earning at 67