Coach White demands fresh start from Flying Fijians

It has been blood, sweat and tears for the Flying Fijians as they prepare for Saturday’s Anniversary Test against Japan in Tokyo.

The Flying Fijians are based at Urayasu D-Rocks Rugby Club in Chiba Prefecture.

The Jake White-coached side played a warm-up match against D-Rocks, a Japan Rugby League One club, as they stepped up their preparations.

The focus was on sharpening team combinations, reinforcing game strategies and putting into practice the systems developed during last week’s training in Nadi.

White has made his message clear to the players: “Every session counts, every detail matters.”

The former Springboks coach has emphasised that this is the beginning of a fresh start.

“What had happened before does not count for us now,” he said.

White said there would be some changes, particularly as some players had left to join their clubs.

He also indicated that some players were unhappy about what had happened weeks ago when they lost the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) final to Japan.

“Now they have a chance to try and win,” White added.

He also stressed the importance of the Nations Championship in November, when Fiji will play France in Lyon, Ireland in Dublin and Italy in Udine.

“This gives me a good chance to have a look at the players, especially playing against these teams on their home ground. This is because at the World Cup, we’ll need to beat one of these teams to make it to the play-offs.”

The match kicks off at 5.05pm.