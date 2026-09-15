Tabuya challenges students to drive environmental change

The Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya, has challenged students to drive environmental change through a national reels competition.

Ms Tabuya launched the National Reels Competition 2026 at Holy Family Secondary School in Labasa today as part of World Cleanup Day and the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

She told students they could become the change Fiji needs by taking environmental lessons from school into their homes and communities.

“The competition will give students an opportunity to reach thousands of people across Fiji with positive environmental messages through short social media reels,” Ms Tabuya said.

Suggested topics include reducing waste, reusing and recycling, keeping schools and communities clean, avoiding the burning of rubbish, and encouraging others not to litter.

“The shorter and sharper the reels, the better, with entries expected to run from about 30 seconds to two minutes,” she said.

The initiative was launched alongside a school waste management programme at Holy Family, where waste separation bins were provided for plastic, aluminium, general waste and compost.

Ms Tabuya encouraged students to take the practice home and teach their families about separating waste.

She said the Return and Earn initiative would also be coming to Labasa in December, allowing people to receive five cents for each eligible bottle or can returned.

She urged students and their families to support the Labasa Town Council’s World Cleanup Day activity at Lions Park from 7am to 9.30am on Saturday.