‘There’s no coming back’: Sharma warns on 1.5°C

Fijian scientist Dr Sin­dra Sharma warned yesterday at Pre­COP31 in Nadi that the world will cross the l.5°C warming limit because the remaining carbon budget will not last until 2030.

Dr Sharma who is the in­ternational policy lead for the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network said hu­man-caused warming has already reached l.37°C.

"We have already been impacted at this level of warming," Dr Sharma said.

In simple terms, l.5°C is the limit on how much hotter Earth should get compared with the period before industries began burning coal and oil, as set by the Paris Agreement.

Beyond it, storms, floods and rising seas are expect­ed to worsen.

Dr Sharma said climate models give only a 50 per cent chance of staying within l.5°C.

She added that "overshoot" - going above the limit and later coming back down - is not guaranteed.

"There's no coming back," she said.

A new United Nations En­vironment Programme re­port, Limiting Overshoot, says there are "no good out­comes above l.5°C".

It warns that some small island states could be part­ly or fully submerged.

Even Fiji's higher islands are exposed because so much of the country sits near the shore. University of Fiji's Dr Shobha Maha­raj contributed to the re­port.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mo­sese Bulitavu said Fiji's position "has always been 1.5".

He said the brunt "will be faced by us in the Pacific" and some islands could be "underwater in the next few years".

Environment and Climate Change Permanent Secretary Dr Siven­dra Michael earlier said exceeding l. C within five years was "signifi­cant, if not likely".





Targeted attack

Dr Sharma said a "targeted at­tack" on Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) science was under way before COP31 in Antalya, Ttirkiye, in November.

Dr Michael said last week some countries wanted other bodies to guide decisions instead.

Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change director Vishal Prasad said l.5°C was the Interna­tional Court of Justice's "legal red line".