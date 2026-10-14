Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has revealed that his daughter, who was critically injured while on duty at a police checkpoint earlier this year, will return home this Saturday.

The announcement follows months of treatment and rehabilitation in Fiji and Australia.

In an emotional update on Facebook, Mr Tikoduadua described her recovery as a battle fought “one step at a time” and praised her determination to overcome life-threatening injuries sustained in the line of duty.

“Watching my daughter recover from the injuries she sustained in the line of duty has been a difficult and deeply personal journey,” Mr Tikoduadua said.

His daughter was seriously injured on April 25 while working at the Laqere checkpoint when a vehicle allegedly failed to stop, leading police on a high-speed chase before later ramming into her.

The incident left her critically injured and hospitalised.





Mr Tikoduadua said she suffered multiple serious injuries, including fractures to her right arm and right leg, a fractured left knee and significant internal injuries.

“Her injuries were so severe that she was placed in an induced coma for five weeks to allow doctors to operate and treat her,” he said.

Since the incident, she has spent several months receiving treatment and undergoing rehabilitation at hospitals in Fiji and Australia.

Despite the lengthy recovery process, Mr Tikoduadua said his daughter had shown remarkable resilience throughout her ordeal.

“It has been a long road, but through everything she has endured, she has shown incredible strength and courage,” he said.

He said she was now ready to return home and remained committed to public service.

“She is now ready to return home this Saturday. I am proud of her determination and her willingness to return to serving her country.”

Mr Tikoduadua also acknowledged the medical teams who cared for his daughter during her recovery.

“I’d like to thank the doctors, nurses and health workers at CWM Hospital and Epworth Hospital in Australia who have cared for her throughout her recovery,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to members of the Fijian community in Melbourne and others who supported the family through prayers and messages of encouragement.

“I also want to thank the Fijian community in Melbourne and everyone who has supported her treatment and recovery, and those who have kept her and our family in their thoughts and prayers.

“Vinaka vakalevu to everyone who has stood by her throughout this journey.”