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Two killed in crash after alleged dangerous overtaking

An off-duty police officer and a 26-year-old salesman died after their vehicles collided head-on along the Queens Highway.

Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 06:00

road accident

An off-duty police officer was among two young men killed in a head-on collision along the Queens Highway last night.

The crash claimed the lives of a 26-year-old police officer travelling home to Nabukavesi and a 26-year-old salesman from Navua.

According to initial information gathered by Police, the salesman allegedly overtook several vehicles along a double white line before colliding head-on with the officer’s vehicle.

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However, Police said the circumstances surrounding the crash remained under investigation.

National Fire Authority officers assisted in removing both drivers from their severely damaged vehicles before they were rushed to Navua Hospital.

Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, both men were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The latest road tragedy has reignited concerns about dangerous overtaking and risky driving behaviour on Fiji’s roads.

Police are urging motorists to exercise caution and adhere to road rules, particularly when overtaking. They warned that a moment of poor judgment could have devastating consequences.

The deaths bring the road toll to 41, compared with 58 recorded during the same period last year.

Investigations into the fatal collision are continuing.

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