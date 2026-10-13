The United States Department of State has renewed concerns over Fiji's handling of human trafficking allegations linked to the Grace Road Group.

It says authorities have yet to prosecute or convict anyone associated with the long-running case.

In its 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report, the U.S State Department said Fiji Police continued investigating allegations involving members of the religious organisation, which operates businesses in agriculture, retail, construction and service industries.

The report said members of the organisation allegedly experienced conditions indicative of forced labour, including excessive working hours, passport confiscation, unpaid wages, extortion and physical violence.

Authorities also continued investigations into the improper issuance of a Fijian passport to the child of an organisation leader who later left Fiji with the child.

The report noted that the allegations previously resulted in the suspension of a former Director of Immigration and prompted the Minister responsible for immigration to temporarily step aside from duties relating to the portfolio.

"Corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns, inhibiting law enforcement action during the year," the report stated.

The report also criticised Fiji's response to INTERPOL red notices involving leaders of the organisation, saying inadequate action had fuelled concerns of official complicity.

Despite public allegations dating back to at least 2018, the report said Fiji has never prosecuted or convicted any offenders linked to the case.

The findings are likely to place renewed scrutiny on one of Fiji's most prominent and longest-running alleged trafficking investigations.

Earlier this year, two American women who escaped Grace Road told the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) they were ready to return to Fiji to testify against the group.

Grace Road Group denied the allegations in the TIP report, saying in a statement that they were “not findings by any Fiji court and should not be reported as established facts”.

“Grace Road Group’s businesses in Fiji are lawful commercial operations,” it said.