Council warns litterbugs over town cleanliness

Town cleanliness and beautification reflect residents’ commitment to maintaining their municipal areas, and these efforts should not be limited to Fiji Day preparations and festivities.

Labasa Town Council special administrator Samuela Ligairi said council workers continued to ensure the town was clean, but some residents continued to litter despite enforcement efforts.

Mr Ligairi said the council had appointed litter enforcement officers to monitor breaches and issue fines to offenders.

He said Fiji Day preparations had prompted shop clean-ups, tidier shop frontages and proper rubbish disposal.

However, Mr Ligairi urged the business community and residents to make cleanliness a daily habit.

“We need to ensure our town is clean and ready to welcome visitors each day,” he said.

With littering fines increased to $200, he said improvements had been noted, although some areas continued to record rubbish build-ups.

Mr Ligairi described litterbugs as the town’s biggest enemy and warned offenders to change their behaviour or face hefty fines.

“Our litter officers will not spare you if we find you at fault, fines will follow,” he said.

Mr Ligairi called on the business community to help the council identify people responsible for littering so appropriate action could be taken.

Labasa Market Vendors and Farmers Association spokesperson Waisea Makulau said members had been educated and urged to keep their stalls clean.

Mr Makulau said a clean and tidy environment not only earned appreciation from residents but also attracted customers.

“Customers like to do vegetable, fruit, root crop and handicraft shopping from a clean environment, so we emphasise this to all our members,” he said.

Labasa Ratepayers Association president Paul Jaduram said regular police beat patrols in town could also improve visibility and discourage people from littering.