Nation

UAE Minister Dr Al Kaabi visits Fiji for high-level talks

The official visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, climate change, renewable energy, education and development cooperation.

Wednesday 02 September 2026 | 13:00

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi visits Fiji this week.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi visits Fiji this week.

Fiji and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are expected to advance discussions on a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi visits Fiji this week.

The official visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, climate change, renewable energy, education and development cooperation.

Dr Al Kaabi is expected to meet senior Fijian Government officials during the visit.

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Discussions are also expected to cover memoranda of understanding in areas of mutual interest and opportunities to improve connectivity and economic links between the two countries.

Another key focus will be the anticipated establishment of a UAE Embassy in Suva, reflecting the UAE’s growing engagement with Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

The Government said the visit would provide an opportunity to further strengthen the growing relationship between the two countries and advance areas of mutual interest.

Fiji and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 2010, with bilateral ties developing across a range of areas since then.

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