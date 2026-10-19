Water delivery brings relief to families on Viwa Island

For 61-year-old Venina Kula, finding enough water to wash clothes, prepare meals and meet her family’s daily needs has become a major challenge.

On Viwa Island in Yasawa, where 427 people across three villages depend entirely on rainwater, prolonged dry conditions have left families struggling to secure enough water for their daily activities.

But an emergency water delivery is bringing some relief to communities facing the shortages as the El Niño response continues.

“During this period, we are searching for water to at least wash our clothes and, more importantly, to drink and cook our food,” Ms Kula of Naibalebale Village said.

She said the arrival of the water supply had eased concerns among mothers across the island.

“We use water daily, and it has brought us peace,” she said.

The prolonged shortage has also affected community health and placed additional pressure on local healthcare services.

District nurse Iliesa Ratuva said limited access to clean water had contributed to health concerns, including skin infections, scabies and diarrhoea, particularly among children.

“Water is a basic human need for survival,” he said.

Mr Ratuva also raised concerns about dehydration and the difficulties families faced in maintaining proper hygiene when stored water became contaminated.

He said the emergency delivery would help families meet essential daily needs while supporting healthcare services and reducing the risks associated with unsafe water.

The supply was delivered to Viwa District School and its quarters, Viwa Nursing Station, Viwa Village and Yalobi Nursing Station to help meet urgent water needs.

Ms Ratuva thanked the Water Authority of Fiji and the departments involved in the relief effort, saying the assistance would help improve hygiene and access to safer drinking water.

The water-carting operation is part of the ongoing El Niño emergency response coordinated by the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport through Government Shipping Services, in collaboration with the Water Authority of Fiji, the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, and the Fiji National Disaster Risk Management Office through the Commissioner Western’s Office.



