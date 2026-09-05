Pacific Islanders should not see themselves only as victims of the biodiversity, climate and pollution crises but as people capable of developing their own solutions, says NatureFiji-MareqetiViti director Nunia Thomas-Moko.

As Pacific communities confront the interconnected challenges, Ms Thomas-Moko said local knowledge and community-led action needed to be at the heart of the region’s response.

“We don’t have to be victims all the time of the biodiversity crisis, of the climate crisis, or the pollution crisis. We can be the solution,” Ms Thomas-Moko said.

She said the Fiji Country Hub was established through the Global Fund for Species and Ecosystem Protection (GFSGP) programme in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).

The initiative is aimed at giving Fijians access to discussions and solutions being shared across the region.

It will bring together community members, young people, organisations and experts to exchange experiences and learn from biodiversity conservation work being carried out across Pacific Island countries.

Ms Thomas-Moko said communities were best placed to address biodiversity challenges affecting their own areas, but needed access to technical knowledge, technology and funding to strengthen their efforts.

“Solutions that have been designed by the community with the new technologies that now exist” were important in responding to the region’s challenges, she said.

The programme will also showcase the work of local women and youth, including Kelera and Thale, who were selected to share their experiences in biodiversity conservation at community level.

Ms Thomas-Moko said the initiative would allow Pacific Islanders to exchange ideas and learn from conservation experiences in Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and other Pacific countries.

Five youths from the Yadua Farmers Association will also participate through the Fiji Hub, joining discussions and providing feedback on issues being addressed during the regional conference in Noumea.

A career expo will expose young people to career pathways connected to tackling the triple crisis, including opportunities in science, community work, agriculture, forestry and finance.

Ms Thomas-Moko said the region already had its own experts working across these fields and encouraged young Pacific Islanders to learn from their experiences.

“We Pacific Islanders can be the experts, and we do have the experts,” she said.

The Fiji Country Hub is being supported by several partner organisations, with offices provided by IUCN, WWF, WCS and the National Trust of Fiji.

The opening ceremony will be held at the USP Aussie Lecture Theatre on Monday at 8am, followed by parallel hub sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday and a closing ceremony on Friday.