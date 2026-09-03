Pacific

Australia puts $600m behind Pacific crime fight

Albanese says Pacific increasingly being used as a transit route for drugs bound for Australia and New Zealand

Friday 04 September 2026 | 10:30

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shares a light moment with President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley Simina at the Pacific Islands Forum meeting Koro, Palau.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shares a light moment with President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley Simina at the Pacific Islands Forum meeting Koro, Palau.

Photo: Pacific Islands Forum

Australia has pledged $600 million to strengthen the Pacific’s fight against transnational organised crime, including drug trafficking.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the package at the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Palau, saying Australia had a strong interest in working with Pacific countries to tackle illicit crime.

Mr Albanese said the Pacific was increasingly being used as a transit and destination route for drugs bound for the Australian market.

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“It is very much in Australia’s interest to work with our Pacific partners to deal with these illicit crime issues, and very important for our population,” he said.

“More work to stop drugs at their source, which of course is coming from South America and Central America, through the Pacific to Australia and New Zealand.

“Australia is a destination, tragically, for much of the drug trafficking that seeks to go through the Pacific, with related issues of transnational crime that we need to deal with.”

Pacific leaders have raised concerns at the Forum about the growing challenge of illicit drug trafficking and its impact on social cohesion.

“Pacific leaders have asked for Australia to do more, and we will do more today. I announced that Australia will contribute $600 million package that includes a range of measures - enhanced aerial surveillance, more training for police,” he said.

A critical part of the support will be aerial surveillance of the region’s vast ocean, which is intended to help free up maritime assets for Pacific countries.

Mr Albanese also emphasised the importance of the Pacific Policing Initiative, pointing to the role of police officers from member countries providing security in Palau.

“The security provided here through the Pacific Security Group, you’ll see Australians or people who’ve been trained in Australia as well, and that changes some of the culture of the way that police forces operate.

“We need to, as well, ensure that there’s greater cooperation between our border services, exchange of information and intelligence.”

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