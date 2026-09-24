Pacific

Australia to host next Pacific Defence Meeting

Australia’s bid to host the 2027 meeting was unanimously endorsed at the conclusion of the Fiji gathering.

Friday 25 September 2026 | 06:00

Updated 25 September 2026 | 07:34 FJT

Australia

Australian Defence Minister Peter Khalil (far left) with his counterparts.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Australia will take the lead in the Pacific’s next major defence dialogue, hosting the 12th South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting (SPDMM) in 2027 as regional military cooperation moves towards a stronger and more coordinated security architecture.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Khalil confirmed Canberra’s hosting of next year’s meeting after Australia’s offer was unanimously endorsed by SPDMM members at the conclusion of the 2026 meeting in Fiji.

Mr Khalil said Australia had “big shoes to fill” after Fiji’s successful hosting of the 2026 SPDMM.

Related stories

“Fiji’s SPDMM 2026 was a spectacular success,” he said. “We have big shoes to fill.”

But behind the handover is a broader regional security agenda, with Pacific nations seeking stronger cooperation between their militaries while maintaining sovereignty, independence and Pacific-led solutions.

Mr Khalil said Australia would continue to position itself as a partner the region could rely on.

“We will continue to listen to our neighbours, our partners and our allies, support Pacific-led solutions and work together to help preserve that peaceful, stable and prosperous Blue Pacific region in which sovereignty is respected,” he said.

At the centre of evolving regional defence cooperation is the Pacific Response Group (PRG).

Mr Khalil welcomed the progress made by the PRG, saying Pacific militaries had already demonstrated their ability to work together effectively in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

But its role could now become broader. He said members were looking at expanding the PRG beyond disaster response into wider peace, security and stabilisation efforts.

The development marks a step towards building practical regional military capability while responding to the security and disaster challenges facing Pacific island countries.

“When our militaries work together, and we have that coordination and that cooperation, we are very much an asset for the region, for the peace, stability and security of our region,” Mr Khalil said.

“In many respects, we are investing in shared resilience.”

He said the SPDMM remained critical because it provided a forum for defence ministers to discuss shared security priorities and, importantly, agree on substantive actions to strengthen cooperation.

“This SPDMM, as we call it, is vitally important to Australia and to all of us in this region,” he said.

Mr Khalil also stressed that Pacific security cooperation was built around relationships rather than transactions.

He said Pacific countries shared fundamental values, including the protection of sovereignty and independence, maintaining a free and open Pacific and protecting the way of life of Pacific peoples.

“When we make our contributions as part of the Pacific family, we’re doing so because we are investing in a relationship that has solid foundations as a family,” he said.

The 2027 meeting will also provide Australia with an opportunity to build on stronger links between the SPDMM and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

The PIF Secretary-General attended this year’s meeting, and Mr Khalil confirmed that the position would now have a standing invitation to future SPDMM meetings.

He said the move would strengthen coordination between the region’s political and defence institutions.

“This really strengthens our linkages between the Pacific Islands Forum and the SPDMM, supporting a much more integrated and coordinated regional security architecture,” he said.

With Australia hosting the Rugby World Cup next year, Mr Khalil joked that defence diplomacy could also share the spotlight with the world’s biggest rugby tournament.

“We’re going to have to organise many of the meetings to coincide with some of the big games so that we can at least attend those games and do some business on the sidelines as well,” he said.

For the Pacific, however, the 2027 SPDMM agenda will extend well beyond rugby.

It will focus on how regional militaries work together, how the PRG evolves and how Pacific nations strengthen their collective ability to respond to threats, disasters and security challenges while keeping the region’s sovereignty and Pacific-led priorities at the centre.

Explore more on these topics

Fiji

Most popular

Former village headman Sailosi Ramatau
Nation

Vunidogoloa pleads for help after $600k relocation

Ilisoni Bativuka Dovibua at the launch of the Macuata Tourism Association at Nukubati Great Sea Reef on September 18, 2026
Nation

After 20 years of flooding, Nabukadogo villagers seek drainage solution

Geographical location of Macuata-i-Wai island on December 30, 2025.
Weather

Macuata-i-Wai faces water, fishing woes

Marist Men's Hockey Club
Hockey

Marist celebrates 30th Anniversary on hockey turf

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna on the run against Vanuatu on September 21, 2026.
Football

What went wrong? Auvray tells

Fiji National Rugby League executive chairman Rajesh Singh
Rugby League

No room for instability at FNRL: Singh

Fiji-Airways
Travel

Fiji Airways reconnects Fiji, New Caledonia with direct flights

Kumar will now be known as Tagaloafaaofonuu Parvish Kumar — an honour he described as deeply moving and humbling.
Health

Samoan chiefly title honours PSH founder’s service to Pacific healthcare

Miss Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival 2026 queen Vasenai Talakuli
Lifestyle

Rakiraki queen takes online safety message to Miss Fiji