Fijian farmers tap new Naoero market

Fijian farmers are tapping into a growing regional market for fresh agricultural produce, with a second consignment shipped to the Republic of Naoero within a week.

The consignment of export-quality produce departed Nadi Airport last night, highlighting growing demand in the Northern Pacific and Fiji’s ability to supply the market.

Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) secretary-general Arpana Pratap said maintaining a consistent supply of fresh produce to Naoero was important.

“It is encouraging to see that we are able to send the second consignment within a week,” Ms Pratap said.

“This demonstrates the strong demand for fresh agricultural produce in the Northern Pacific and highlights Fiji’s potential to serve this market through its fertile land and productive farming sector.”

Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna was also at the processing site in Nadi to witness preparations for the consignment.









Ms Pratap said Mr Tubuna’s presence was a positive indication of Government support for the initiative.

“The presence of Hon. Tubuna at the processing facility is a positive indication that we are on the right track as he has been very supportive towards the PIDF and this Pacific Fresh AirLink (PFAL) initiative,” she said.

“This PFAL initiative not only strengthens food security for families but also supports our local farmers by providing a market to sell their produce.”

“Through this collaboration with New Valley Processors (Fiji) Limited (NVPL), we are delivering quality agricultural produce to Naoero while supporting Fiji’s economic development.”

NVPL chairman Vinesh Rai said maintaining a reliable and consistent supply of agricultural produce was critical as the company continued to grow its food processing operations in Sabeto, Nadi.

“We value our partnership with the PIDF and look forward to strengthening this collaboration as it continues to create opportunities for the export of Fijian agricultural produce to markets across the Pacific,” Mr Rai said.

“We recognise that some Pacific Island countries face challenges in agricultural production due to limited fertile land. Through this initiative with the PIDF, we can support these communities by providing access to fresh, nutritious produce while creating new market opportunities for Fijian farmers and exporters.”

“Our farmers have remained committed and consistent in supplying quality produce, which has been crucial in meeting the requirements for this second consignment,” Mr Rai said.

A Biosecurity Authority of Fiji official was also at the site to conduct the necessary inspections before the consignment was loaded onto the Nauru Airlines flight.

About the project

The supply of agricultural produce to the Republic of Naoero was made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding between PIDF and NVPL, signed on July 23, 2026.

Since the signing, the two organisations have worked together to coordinate and mobilise agricultural produce from Fiji for export to Naoero.

The export of agricultural produce from Nadi to countries in the Northern Pacific, including the Republic of Naoero, is part of the Pacific Fresh AirLink (PFAL) initiative under the Food and Nutrition Security project coordinated by PIDF.

The PFAL initiative was established to support the export of fresh agricultural produce from Fijian farmers to regional markets, creating new economic opportunities for local producers while improving access to fresh and nutritious food in Pacific communities.