



Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale is now one of the five leaders not attending the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting this week in Koror, Palau.

Mr Wale left Palau International Airport on Saturday morning just hours after arriving in the country following a motion of no confidence filed by a member of his Cabinet on the same day back in the Solomon Islands.

The Member of Parliament, Manasseh Maelanga, claimed in a statement that Mr Wale had "repeatedly made decisions on matters of national importance without properly consulting Cabinet or obtaining its approval".

Mr Wale is the outgoing chairperson of the Pacific Islands Forum. He was elected and sworn in as Prime Minister of Solomon Islands in May this year.

Other leaders not attending are Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Kiribati President Taneti Maamau, Samoa’s Prime Minister Laʻauli Leuatea Schmidt, and Naoero president David Adeang.

These countries are represented by their foreign affairs ministers.

Meanwhile, the Fiji delegation is led by Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka. Other Cabinet members attending are Minister for Information and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya, and Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh.

Over the course of one-week, regional leaders are expected to discuss pressing issues affecting the region, including climate change, economic development, security and regional cooperation.