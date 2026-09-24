Stronger regional cooperation, trust and practical action are needed to safeguard the Blue Pacific amid growing security challenges.

The call was made by Papua New Guinea Defence Minister Elias Kapavore during the 2026 South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting (SPDMM) in Nadi, themed “Securing the Blue Pacific: Collective Responsibility, Resilient Futures.”

The meeting brings together defence leaders from Australia, Chile, Fiji, France, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Tonga.

Mr Kapavore said the forum provided an important regional voice at a time when security issues were becoming increasingly critical.

He highlighted maritime security, saying Pacific countries collectively oversee about 30 million square kilometres of exclusive economic zones, with PNG alone responsible for about three million square kilometres.

“We would like to see more action in terms of maritime jurisdictions in this space as we go forward,” he said.

Tonga’s Crown Prince and Minister for Armed Forces, Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala, said Fiji’s hosting of the meeting provided an important opportunity for leaders to strengthen relationships and clarify the roles of military and civilian authorities during crises.

He said developing capabilities and professional relationships was essential to building the trust needed for countries to rely on one another.

“This is a way we can secure our Blue Pacific and contribute to our collective responsibility,” he said.

Chile’s Minister of National Defence, Fernando Tocornal, said the SPDMM allowed Chile to contribute to initiatives aimed at maintaining a safe, free, open and resilient South Pacific.

The 2026 meeting also focused on maritime security, transnational organised crime, climate change and strengthening regional defence cooperation.