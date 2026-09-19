Politics

120 applicants vie for 55 Unity Fiji positions

Mr Narube said the recruitment process is continuing, with applications still coming in as the party works through an intensive screening exercise.

Saturday 19 September 2026 | 17:00

Updated 21 September 2026 | 09:11 FJT

The recruitment figures were revealed as Unity Fiji reported what it described as the largest turnout in the organisation’s history at its Annual General Meeting at Nasigatoka Village Hall in Sigatoka.

The recruitment figures were revealed as Unity Fiji reported what it described as the largest turnout in the organisation’s history at its Annual General Meeting at Nasigatoka Village Hall in Sigatoka.

Mereleki Nai

Unity Fiji is facing a competitive selection process after 120 people applied for 55 available positions, with party leader Savenaca Narube describing the calibre and diversity of applicants as a positive sign for the party.

Mr Narube said the recruitment process is continuing, with applications still coming in as the party works through an intensive screening exercise.

Among those who have applied are professionals including doctors, teachers and others from a range of fields, which Narube said reflects the breadth of experience within the candidate pool.

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The party expects to complete screening of the first batch of applicants within the next two weeks, with further batches to be assessed as the process continues.

“120 candidates have applied for 55 positions, resulting in a competitive selection process.”

Mr Narube said the strength and diversity of the applications had given the party confidence as it prepares to finalise its candidates.


Record turnout signals growing engagement

The recruitment figures came as Unity Fiji reported what it described as the largest turnout in the organisation’s history at its Annual General Meeting at Nasigatoka Village Hall in Sigatoka.

Mr Narube said the crowd continued to grow, with people still arriving during the meeting.

He described the turnout as an indication of increasing engagement with the party and said Unity Fiji now intends to build


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