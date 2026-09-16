Politics

Tabuya confirms PA candidacy for next election

Minister says voters need to turn out if they want their voices heard

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 14:30

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya at Holy Family Secondary School in Labasa on September 15, 2026. Photo: Fiji Government

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya at Holy Family Secondary School in Labasa on September 15, 2026.

Photo: Fiji Government

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya has confirmed she will contest the 2026-27 General Election under the People’s Alliance (PA) banner.

Asked whether she was still planning to contest the election under the PA banner, Ms Tabuya said: “Yes, I am.”

Ms Tabuya also urged Fijians to turn out and vote, saying participation was an important part of the democratic process.

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“Please turn up to vote, please have your say,” she said.

She said people often made comments about issues but needed to participate in elections if they wanted their voices heard.

“In order to put money where your mouth is, you need to turn out to vote,” she said.

Ms Tabuya encouraged Fijians across the country to participate in the election.

“I encourage all of Fiji to please turn out,” she said.

Her confirmation comes as political parties and prospective candidates prepare for the next general election.

Her comments also highlighted her call for greater voter participation ahead of the election.

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