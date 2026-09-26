Youth jobs, cost of living top NFP agenda

Youth unemployment, the cost of living and economic security are among the top priorities for the National Federation Party (NFP) going forward.

Addressing delegates at the NFP National Convention at Jai Narayan College in Suva this morning, NFP president Parmod Chand urged political discipline and a clear focus on practical economic solutions to support Fijian families.

Paying tribute to the late Agni Deo Singh, Mr Chand said the party’s priority must remain on protecting working people and expanding opportunities for the younger generation.

He expressed concern about tertiary graduates struggling to transition into meaningful employment.

“Graduation should open the door to independence and useful work. Too often, however, it begins another period of uncertainty,” he said.

To bridge this gap, he called for national graduate placements, apprenticeships and strategic partnerships between employers and educational institutions.

He stressed that economic growth must extend beyond tourism to agriculture, technology, renewable energy and small and medium enterprises.

Acknowledging daily household struggles with high food, electricity and transport costs, Mr Chand defended the NFP’s record in the Coalition Government since 2022 while acknowledging that more work was required.

He said national plans must deliver real-world relief to citizens.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment to equal citizenship, the rule of law and clean governance, Mr Chand urged members to strengthen local branches and welcome new voices.