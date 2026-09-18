Politics

Unity Fiji promises $8 minimum wage, scholarships

Party leader Savenaca Narube unveiled the manifesto during Unity Fiji’s Annual General Meeting at Nasigatoka Village Hall in Sigatoka yesterday.

Saturday 19 September 2026 | 08:00

Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube.

Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube.

Unity Fiji has promised an $8-an-hour minimum wage, free tertiary education and student debt forgiveness as part of its election manifesto.

Party leader Savenaca Narube unveiled the manifesto during Unity Fiji’s Annual General Meeting at Nasigatoka Village Hall in Sigatoka yesterday.

The party’s platform centres on economic recovery, governance reform and increased social and education support.

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Unity Fiji proposes to raise the minimum wage to $8 an hour, phased in alongside measures aimed at protecting small businesses.

It also proposes increasing the income tax threshold and raising the senior citizens’ allowance, with annual increases.

One of its major education commitments is to provide automatic scholarships to students admitted to registered tertiary institutions and forgive existing student debt.

The party also proposes expanded vocational training and a National Youth Training Scheme.


Cost of living and economy

Mr Narube said Fiji faced challenges from rising living costs and stagnant wages.

Unity Fiji proposes tighter fiscal management, zero-based budgeting and reductions in government waste.

The party says its approach would include redirecting resources towards health, education and housing while seeking savings through reductions in ministerial numbers, travel and allowances.

It also proposes public-sector and state-owned enterprise efficiency reforms.


Economic transformation

Unity Fiji’s Economic Transformation Programme is positioned as a centrepiece of its economic strategy.

The party proposes increasing resource-based production through technology, investment and changes in business and economic attitudes.

Under the proposal, processing facilities would be owned by resource owners, with the aim of retaining more income within local communities.

The programme would target sectors including sugar, pine, mahogany and other natural resources.

In the sugar industry, Unity Fiji proposes increasing the price paid to sugarcane farmers and accelerating payments.


Governance reforms

The manifesto proposes strengthening the independence of key institutions, increasing transparency in government procurement and imposing tougher penalties for corruption.

Unity Fiji also proposes reducing the number of ministers, improving public-sector efficiency and reintroducing a Senate as part of a broader system of checks and balances.

The party proposes reviewing the 2013 Constitution through broad public consultation.

It also promises to restore municipal elections during its term in government.

On land issues, Unity Fiji proposes establishing a land tribunal to resolve disputes and reviewing processes of the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

The party also proposes reviewing environmental legislation, providing incentives for renewable energy and stopping the proposed Vuda garbage incinerator project.

Mr Narube said the party's major manifesto commitments were supported by budget projections.

Addressing supporters, Mr Narube said:

“We will deliver what we promise to deliver. I will stand by my word to you. You can trust me.”

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