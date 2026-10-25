Dr Amrish Krishnan joins SODELPA to push healthcare reform

Fiji's first vocationally registered specialist nephrologist, Dr Amrish Krishnan, is entering politics under the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) banner, with plans to tackle healthcare inequalities affecting rural, remote and maritime communities.

SODELPA has officially introduced Dr Krishnan as one of its candidates for the upcoming general election.

The kidney specialist said his decision to enter politics was driven by his experience in Fiji's healthcare system and the difficulties faced by disadvantaged communities in accessing medical services.

“My interest in entering politics is an extension of my longstanding commitment to public service, particularly in improving access to quality healthcare for disadvantaged communities across Fiji, and for those residing in rural, remote and maritime areas.

“Through my professional experience—encompassing clinical medicine, public-sector healthcare leadership, private healthcare administration, and community health initiatives—I have developed a deep appreciation of both the strengths of Fiji's healthcare system and the structural challenges that prevent many citizens from receiving timely, affordable, and appropriate care.”





From medicine to politics

Raised in Lautoka, Dr Krishnan attended Natabua High School before pursuing a career in medicine.

According to SODELPA, he completed his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery in 2006 and a Master of Medicine in Internal Medicine at Fiji National University in 2013.

He later undertook advanced nephrology training in New Zealand.

The party said he became Fiji's first vocationally registered specialist nephrologist in 2015.

He has also completed an advanced interventional nephrology fellowship at Cairns Hospital in Australia.

SODELPA credited Dr Krishnan with establishing intensive care unit dialysis for acute kidney injuries in Fiji's public healthcare system and designing the country's first public dialysis centre.

He is also the founder and clinical director of The Kidney Hub (Fiji).

Dr Krishnan said his professional experience had taught him that identifying healthcare problems was not enough.

“Meaningful progress requires more than identifying problems.

“It requires the ability to build teams, mobilise resources, establish partnerships, and translate ideas into practical solutions.

“I hope to bring this evidence-based, practical approach to public service, guided by compassion, accountability, and a commitment to measurable outcomes.”





Six healthcare priorities

Dr Krishnan has identified six priorities for healthcare reform, including improving access to services in rural and maritime communities through decentralised healthcare, outreach programmes and telehealth.

He also wants greater emphasis on preventing and managing non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Other priorities include strengthening the healthcare workforce, improving medical infrastructure, ensuring transparent healthcare financing and encouraging partnerships between public and private healthcare providers.

“Should SODELPA form or participate in the next government, I look forward to the opportunity to drive national healthcare reform from the front, focusing on six core pillars of action:”

Dr Krishnan said his political ambitions also extended beyond healthcare.

“Beyond healthcare, I am fully committed to SODELPA’s core pillars of good governance, integrity, and the dignity of all citizens.

“I recognize and respect the unique place of the iTaukei people, their heritage, traditional institutions, and indigenous rights within Fiji's national identity.

“Equally, I believe that our nation's future prosperity depends upon ensuring that every citizen—irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or socioeconomic background—has an equal opportunity to thrive.

“I welcome the opportunity to contribute these perspectives to SODELPA’s vision of a progressive political organization committed to serving all citizens of Fiji.”