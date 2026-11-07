PM rejects claims of political survival agenda

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has rejected claims that the extension of consultations on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 is aimed at protecting his political position, insisting the decision is about giving Fijians more time to be heard.

“Not correct. I want to give the people more time to be heard,” Mr Rabuka said.

His response came after Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube accused him of using the extended consultation period to buy time to secure the support of coalition partners and other MPs to pass the Bill.

Mr Narube questioned Government’s motive, arguing that the extension would not give people enough time to properly consider the proposed constitutional changes.

He claimed the real objective was to secure the parliamentary numbers needed to pass the Bill, alleging that Mr Rabuka would use political pressure and promises to bring coalition partners and MPs into line.

“The ulterior agenda in my view is a personal one - the political survival of the PM,” Mr Narube said.

He also accused the Prime Minister of putting his political future ahead of the country’s future.

However, Mr Rabuka rejected the allegations, saying coalition partners had already made their decisions and he would respect them.

“I will accept the decisions by Coalition partners,” he said.

Mr Rabuka had earlier told this masthead that the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill found there was substance in calls for more consultation time.

This followed the National Federation Party’s withdrawal from the committee over concerns that the original consultation period was too short.