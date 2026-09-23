Politics

PM Rabuka says proposed Constitution could bar him from next election

He says he would not be able to contest the next general election if the proposed Constitution is adopted.

Thursday 24 September 2026 | 09:00

Updated 24 September 2026 | 10:39 FJT

Prime Minister Honourable Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka addresses the 8th Pacific Media Summit in Savusavu on September 24, 2026.

Photo: DEPTFO News

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji’s proposed new Constitution could prevent him from contesting the next general election.

Mr Rabuka made the revelation yesterday while opening the eighth Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) Pacific Media Summit in Savusavu.

“If the proposed Constitution is adopted, I will not be able to contest the next election,” he told the summit.

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The proposed Constitution sets new limits on who can serve as Prime Minister, including a provision that would prevent a person who has already been appointed or elected Prime Minister on two previous occasions from being appointed again in certain circumstances.

Mr Rabuka has served as Prime Minister twice — from 1992 to 1999 and since 2022.

The proposed Constitution was tabled in Parliament this week after the Constitutional Review Commission completed its review.

Mr Rabuka said the provisions would have direct implications for his political future.

The proposed Constitution has yet to be adopted and remains subject to parliamentary and referendum processes.

The Government has indicated that it is working towards completing the constitutional process before the end of the year.

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