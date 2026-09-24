Macuata-i-Wai faces water, fishing woes

El Niño is putting pressure on Macuata-i-Wai, with residents facing water shortages and declining fish catches.

The effects of the dry conditions have started to affect the outer island, with fishing and water supplies among the main concerns.

Macuata-i-Wai village headwoman Laisana Baleiniqalau Tokaduadua said the situation had become severe this month, with residents noticing changes in their usual fishing activities.

Ms Tokaduadua said villagers recently went fishing for octopus but could not find any.

“The island’s fish catch has also declined, with villagers reporting a poor catch during a fishing trip on Saturday,” she said.

Water supply is another major concern, with the village headwoman saying the available supply was not enough for the community.

“We are running out of water now,” she said.

Ms Tokaduadua said the village had not received assistance or advice from the Government or non-government organisations on water conservation in response to El Niño.

She said the community needed assistance to cope with the conditions.

The situation highlights the challenges faced by people living on outer islands, where access to alternative water sources and food supplies can be limited.

For villagers, the immediate concern is securing enough water while continuing to find food from the surrounding sea as the dry conditions persist.