The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) has renewed calls for vessel operators to comply with weather warnings after three mariners were rescued when their vessel capsized in Fiji waters.

The warning follows a search and rescue operation involving the vessel Amani Wai, which overturned last Sunday, with all three crew members safely recovered.

MSAF commended the crew of the vessel Salmar for their swift response in rescuing the survivors but said the incident highlighted the dangers of travelling at sea during adverse weather conditions.

In a statement, the authority stressed that maritime safety remained a shared responsibility and warned that ignoring weather advisories could put lives at risk.

MSAF urged all shipmasters, boat owners, small-craft operators and coastal communities to regularly check marine forecasts and weather warnings issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service before undertaking any voyage.

The authority said vessels should not venture out to sea when strong wind warnings or heavy sea advisories are in force.

It also reminded operators to ensure their vessels carry essential safety equipment, including lifejackets for all passengers, distress signals and reliable communication devices.

Small-boat operators and fishermen were strongly advised to postpone non-essential travel during periods of rough seas and unpredictable weather.

MSAF said the safe recovery of the three mariners should serve as an important reminder of the risks associated with navigating in hazardous weather and the importance of being properly prepared before going to sea.