Minister for Youth and Sport Jese Saukuru has urged Fiji's five national teams to represent the country with courage and pride.

The teams are preparing for their upcoming international cam­paigns.

He made the call during the five teams' i-tatau at the VIP lounge of the National Stadium in Suva yes­terday.

The national men's basketball team will compete in the second round of the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 pre-qualifiers in Mongolia from November 25 to 29.

Fiji's under-15 boys' and girls' basketball teams will travel to Auckland, New Zealand, for the FIBA Oceania Cup from November 30 to December 5.

The national men's basketball team, alongside the Under-15 boys' and girls' teams, with Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru at the National Stadium VIP Lounge, Suva on November 16, 2026. Photo: Ioane Asioli

Meanwhile, Fiji's men's and women's sevens teams will begin their HSBC SVNS Series 2027 cam­paigns in Dubai from November 28 to 29. They will then travel to Cape Town, South Africa, for the tourna­ment on December 5 and 6.

"Fly our national flag with pride and defend the honour of our na­tion," Saukuru said.

"I wish both teams from rugby and basketball every success in the upcoming tournaments."

Fiji men's national basketball representative Tyronne McLennan said the team was targeting two wins from its three games.

"We're not really like your big and strong traditional team, but we're a lot faster;" McLennan said.

"The mindset is great as every session feels like a step forward to where we need to be."

Fiji men's sevens head coach Osea Kolinisau urged the nation to support the team through and prayers.

"Just know that the boys always give 100 per cent when they go out to play.

"Sometimes, they'll make mis­takes, but they give everything for you and the nation as well," he said.