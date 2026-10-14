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Basketball

From reluctant beginner to Youth Olympic dream

Maiwiriwiri has previously com­peted in the Fiji Cup and repre­sented FAMS at the national sec­ondary school competition.

Thursday 15 October 2026 | 07:00

From left: Team Fiji Chef de Mission Jane Niubalavu, Zara Suka, Praneeta Devi, Ana Sofaia Maiwiriwiri and Nyssa Daunivalu at the Fiji Olympic House on October 13, 2026.

From left: Team Fiji Chef de Mission Jane Niubalavu, Zara Suka, Praneeta Devi, Ana Sofaia Maiwiriwiri and Nyssa Daunivalu at the Fiji Olympic House on October 13, 2026.

Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai

What began as a reluctant interest in basketball has earned Ana Sofaia Maiwiriwiri a place at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

The Hawaii-born Somosomo, Taveuni, Cakaudrove lass is one of four members of Fiji’s 3x3 basketball team.

Maiwiriwiri started playing basketball at the age of 13.

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“At first, I wasn’t very interested in it, but my aunt and uncle gradually convinced me to give the sport a try because I wasn’t really doing anything else. I’m really grateful that they encouraged me to start playing,” Maiwiriwiri said.

The Year 12 student of Fiji Agape Mission School (FAMS) in Nadi said she was excited to be part of the Games and proud of how far she had come.

“I can’t really explain how I feel, but I’m genuinely excited to be here.

“Looking back now, I never would have imagined myself making it to the Youth Olympic Games. It’s incredible to see how far I’ve come.

“Now that I’m here, I’m looking forward to future opportunities to continue playing basketball, especially the possibility of playing college basketball.”

Maiwiriwiri has previously competed in the Fiji Cup and represented FAMS at the national secondary school competition.

She attended selection trials at the beginning of the year, where she earned her place in the team heading to Dakar.

“I was so surprised! I was jumping around the house and everything. I was really excited,” she said.

Looking ahead, Maiwiriwiri hopes to continue developing her basketball skills and explore further opportunities in the sport.

“My goal is to do my best in basketball and hopefully make it further in the sport. I want to keep improving and see how far I can go.”

Outside basketball, she is also considering a career in aviation. Maiwiriwiri has maternal links to Doi, Ono-i-Lau.

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