Suka targets medal at Youth Olympics

Australian-based Zara Suka is settling in well with her basketball teammates ahead of their Youth Olympic Games debut in Dakar, Senegal, later this month.

The Yadrana, Lakeba, Lau lass will represent Fiji for the third time in international competition, having previously competed at the Under-15 Oceania competition in 2024 and the Under-17 Oceania competition last year.

Suka, 16, started playing basketball when she was six and has continued to develop her skills ever since.

“When I was younger, I was trying out different sports, and then I came across basketball and just fell in love with it,” she said.

“I first played representative basketball for Illawarra Hawks in Australia in the Under-12s, and I’ve continued playing ever since. I first represented Fiji at the Under-15 Oceania competition in 2024.”

Suka said the team was building a strong combination ahead of the Games and was looking forward to the challenge of competing against some of the best young players.

“I think we’ve got a really good group of girls. I know we’ll play our best, work hard, and give it our all. It’s a great opportunity for us, and we’ll be facing some tough opponents, so it’ll be a good challenge.

“We’ve been getting along really well since we played together at the Under-17 competition last year, so we’re familiar with how each other plays. However, because three-on-three basketball is quite different from five-on-five, it’s been a challenge, but we’re getting there.”

Suka hopes the team can put in strong performances and secure a podium finish.

“I just hope we can play our hardest and do our best. Hopefully, we can come away with a medal.”

Beyond the Youth Olympic Games, Suka has big ambitions for her basketball career, with her sights set on playing professionally.

Her dream is to play in either the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) or the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL).

She also acknowledged the people who have supported her throughout her basketball journey.

“I’d like to thank my family, my friends, and my coaches for supporting me, always being there for me, and believing in me.”