Boxer Amram ready for historic Youth Olympic debut
Amram competed above his weight category at the Oceania Championships in Samoa to gain more bouts ahead of the anticipated tough competition in Dakar.
Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 11:30
Norman Amram.
Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai
Norman Amram is ready to fly the Fijian flag at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, where he will become one of the first two boxers to represent Fiji at the event.
"I'm very excited because it's my first time going to the Olympics, representing Fiji and going against other countries," Amram said.
Amram competed above his weight category at the Oceania Championships in Samoa to gain more bouts ahead of the anticipated tough competition in Dakar.
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He said the experience had prepared him well for the challenge ahead.
"Boxing above my weight meant facing bigger and tougher opponents, so I now know what I need to work on more," he said.
The former Basden College student began boxing at the age of nine, inspired by his father and older brothers.
"I'm expecting to do quite a lot in Dakar. I want to win some fights and gain more experience in my boxing career," he said.
Amram acknowledged the support of his coaches and family in preparing him for the Games.
"I just want to thank my family; my team and everyone who has helped me train hard for these Games, and my parents for sacrificing their time," he said.
Head coach Cameron Todd said the Games would provide valuable international exposure for Amram and fellow boxer Mere, who are expected to face competitors from boxing powerhouses such as Russia, Cuba and Kazakhstan.
"I'm really happy with the preparation of my two athletes. Norman and Mere have been training well, and they've had good international competition," Todd said.
He described the occasion as a historic milestone for Fiji, which has never had boxers compete at the Youth Olympic Games.
"This is a historical moment. Fiji has never had boxers at the Youth Olympics before, and I don't think these two realise how big it is until they get there and see the scale of the event," he said.
Todd said the Games would attract a global audience and provide an important stepping stone in the athletes' development.
"It will be about three to four billion people watching it worldwide, so it's a little bigger than little Walu Bay," he said.
"For me, these two boxers are part of a pathway because I can see both of them being good enough to win medals at the next Commonwealth Games and then represent Fiji at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics. This is part of that pathway."
The Summer Youth Olympic Games will be held from October 31 to November 13, with Team Fiji scheduled to depart on October 26.