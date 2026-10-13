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Boxing

Boxer Amram ready for historic Youth Olympic debut

Amram competed above his weight category at the Oceania Championships in Samoa to gain more bouts ahead of the antici­pated tough competition in Dakar.

Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 11:30

Norman Amram.

Norman Amram.

Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai

Norman Amram is ready to fly the Fijian flag at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, where he will become one of the first two boxers to represent Fiji at the event.

"I'm very excited because it's my first time going to the Olym­pics, representing Fiji and going against other countries," Amram said.

Amram competed above his weight category at the Oceania Championships in Samoa to gain more bouts ahead of the antici­pated tough competition in Dakar.

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He said the experience had pre­pared him well for the challenge ahead.

"Boxing above my weight meant facing bigger and tougher oppo­nents, so I now know what I need to work on more," he said.

The former Basden College stu­dent began boxing at the age of nine, inspired by his father and older brothers.

"I'm expecting to do quite a lot in Dakar. I want to win some fights and gain more experience in my boxing career," he said.

Amram acknowledged the sup­port of his coaches and family in preparing him for the Games.

"I just want to thank my family; my team and everyone who has helped me train hard for these Games, and my parents for sacri­ficing their time," he said.

Head coach Cameron Todd said the Games would provide valuable international exposure for Am­ram and fellow boxer Mere, who are expected to face competitors from boxing powerhouses such as Russia, Cuba and Kazakhstan.

"I'm really happy with the prepa­ration of my two athletes. Norman and Mere have been training well, and they've had good internation­al competition," Todd said.

He described the occasion as a historic milestone for Fiji, which has never had boxers compete at the Youth Olympic Games.

"This is a historical moment. Fiji has never had boxers at the Youth Olympics before, and I don't think these two realise how big it is until they get there and see the scale of the event," he said.

Todd said the Games would at­tract a global audience and pro­vide an important stepping stone in the athletes' development.

"It will be about three to four bil­lion people watching it worldwide, so it's a little bigger than little Walu Bay," he said.

"For me, these two boxers are part of a pathway because I can see both of them being good enough to win medals at the next Common­wealth Games and then represent Fiji at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics. This is part of that pathway."

The Summer Youth Olympic Games will be held from October 31 to November 13, with Team Fiji scheduled to depart on October 26.

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