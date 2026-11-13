Today's paperLoginPremiumSign up
Boxing

Promoter tells boxers to follow the rules

Harun confirmed that the main bout would excite fans since Kauyaca won their earlier encounter on points.

Saturday 14 November 2026 | 10:00

Save
Alivereti Kauyaca

Alivereti Kauyaca

The Fiji cruiserweight title will be at stake when chal­lenger Savenaca Naliva takes on Alivereti Kauyaca at the AD Patel College hall in Ba, next Saturday (November 21).

This will be the main bout of the Island Boxing Promo­tion (IBP) as the programme will feature 16 professional and 8 exhibition bouts.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, promoter Mohammed Harun said preparations were progressing well ahead of his debut promotion.

Related stories

"This is my first professional boxing promotion and I am looking forward to it," he said.

"We want everything to be done well and everything is progressing very well."

Harun confirmed that the main bout would excite fans since Kauyaca won their earlier encounter on points.

"The main supporting bout will feature (Fiji heavyweight champion) Semi Dauloloma and New Zealand-based Jo­seph Saumoa Tufuga while Shyah Hale of New Zealand takes on Unaisi Natarova in a women's bout," he said.

Harun said boxing fans could also look forward to the contest between upcoming Jone Tabuarua and veteran Ronald Naidu who also holds the Fiji lightweight title.

There are two overseas boxers while the rest are all lo­cals.

Harun stressed that all boxers must comply with the Box­ing Commission of Fiji (BCF) regulations to ensure the event was conducted professionally.

"I want my boxing promotion to be done professionally. "If any boxers do not adhere to the rules and regulations, they will be dealt with by BCF."

He also urged boxing fans to buy a ticket to show their support for our boxers.

Explore more on these topics

Boxing Fiji

Most popular

People First Party
Nation

People First calls for greater public say on Constitution

Health screening done at Shirley Park, Lautoka.
Nation

Punjas backs community diabetes awareness drive

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.
Nation

Children need love, not just material support: Kiran

Flametree Waimanu 7s captain Semisi Muakalou
Rugby

Waimanu target final after last year's quarter-final exit

RA
Rugby

Province plans to be a good host

Flametree Colo-i-Suva Women's 7s team captain Maraia Roravudi
Rugby

Colo-i-Suva women ready for Flame Tree Waimanu Sevens

Led by multi-award-winning musician Viliame Cokanauto, the Taveuni-born group will take the stage at Uprising Beach Resort on Saturday, November 14, bringing its signature blend of traditional iTaukei sounds, reggae, R&B and contemporary Pacific music.
Entertainment

KKU returns to rock Uprising Music Festival stage

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Villages to face stricter public health requirements

Former Fijian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Naipote Katonitabua.
Culture

Former envoy calls for heritage mapping before iron sands project