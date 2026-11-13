Promoter tells boxers to follow the rules

The Fiji cruiserweight title will be at stake when chal­lenger Savenaca Naliva takes on Alivereti Kauyaca at the AD Patel College hall in Ba, next Saturday (November 21).

This will be the main bout of the Island Boxing Promo­tion (IBP) as the programme will feature 16 professional and 8 exhibition bouts.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, promoter Mohammed Harun said preparations were progressing well ahead of his debut promotion.

"This is my first professional boxing promotion and I am looking forward to it," he said.

"We want everything to be done well and everything is progressing very well."

Harun confirmed that the main bout would excite fans since Kauyaca won their earlier encounter on points.

"The main supporting bout will feature (Fiji heavyweight champion) Semi Dauloloma and New Zealand-based Jo­seph Saumoa Tufuga while Shyah Hale of New Zealand takes on Unaisi Natarova in a women's bout," he said.

Harun said boxing fans could also look forward to the contest between upcoming Jone Tabuarua and veteran Ronald Naidu who also holds the Fiji lightweight title.

There are two overseas boxers while the rest are all lo­cals.

Harun stressed that all boxers must comply with the Box­ing Commission of Fiji (BCF) regulations to ensure the event was conducted professionally.

"I want my boxing promotion to be done professionally. "If any boxers do not adhere to the rules and regulations, they will be dealt with by BCF."

He also urged boxing fans to buy a ticket to show their support for our boxers.