WABA titles come under scrutiny
Speaking to SUNsports, the former Fiji amateur boxing star said overseas boxers provide a huge impact towards Fiji boxing.
Saturday 14 November 2026 | 11:30
Zeg Boxing promoter Alfaaz Mallam holds the WABA Supreme world middleweight title during the official weigh-in at Albert Park, Suva, on November 6, 2026.
Photo: Asenaca Ratu.
The World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) is a development association to assist development countries.
This was the view of Boxing Commission of Fiji chairman Eroni Loganimoce.
Speaking to SUNsports, the former Fiji amateur boxing star said overseas boxers provide a huge impact towards Fiji boxing.
"Boxing Commission Fiji would like to enhance the quality of boxers in Fiji and the only way to get exposure is to fight overseas or get overseas boxers to fight here," Loganimoce said.
"Instead of taking our boxers overseas, let them (overseas boxers) to come across to fight here so it provides exposure to our boxers."
He said WABA was formed in 2019 and it is to help developing countries like Fiji.
"It allows exposure, good purse and instead of going overseas to fight there, WABA can bring the titles here and why not?," he added.
"WABA comprised of countries in Africa (Nigeria, Ghana) and Germany. Instead of going through this window like IBO (International Boxing Organisation) and IBF (International Boxing Federation), other boxing organisations we can go direct to WABA to go to overseas, so it can enhance our quality. These are the positive sides that we see."
When contacted Sydney-based trainer Lepani Wilson said there is no shortcut to boxing success.
"Winning WABA titles will get us nowhere. To be the best you've got to fight the best.
"If our former champions like Leweni Waqa, Sakaraia Ve, Wili Tarika, Alipate Korovou, Joe Nitiva, Mosese Sorovi, Joe Keresi and even Joy Ali were ranked by the World Boxing Association (WBA) or World Boxing Council (WBC), then why can't our current boxers do it."
Pathways
Wilson said our former boxing champions fought the top boxers in Australia to get to the world rankings.
"In the 1970s and 1980s the pathway was through the Commonwealth titles. In the early 2000, it was through the OBA (Oceania Boxing Association), PABA (Pan Asia Boxing Association) or OPBF (Oceania Professional Boxing Federation)."
The wily trainer said Joy won the PABA super welterweight title against Ercument Aslan in 2005 and defended it against Australia super welterweight champion Gary Comer; where Joy was immediately ranked No.15 by WBA.
"Let's not waste our time, energy and resources on these unknown titles but instead go for the real ones like the WBA, WBC, IBF IBO, and WBO (World Boxing Organisation)," he added.
When SUNsports checked, WABA has no official website but only a Facebook page indicating that it is based in Moshi (town) in Tanzania, East of Africa.