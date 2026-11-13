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Boxing

WABA titles come under scrutiny

Speaking to SUNsports, the for­mer Fiji amateur boxing star said overseas boxers provide a huge im­pact towards Fiji boxing.

Saturday 14 November 2026 | 11:30

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Zeg Boxing promoter Alfaaz Mallam

Zeg Boxing promoter Alfaaz Mallam holds the WABA Supreme world middleweight title during the official weigh-in at Albert Park, Suva, on November 6, 2026.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu.

The World Alliance Boxing As­sociation (WABA) is a devel­opment association to assist development countries.

This was the view of Boxing Com­mission of Fiji chairman Eroni Lo­ganimoce.

Speaking to SUNsports, the for­mer Fiji amateur boxing star said overseas boxers provide a huge im­pact towards Fiji boxing.

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"Boxing Commission Fiji would like to enhance the quality of box­ers in Fiji and the only way to get exposure is to fight overseas or get overseas boxers to fight here," Lo­ganimoce said.

"Instead of taking our boxers overseas, let them (overseas box­ers) to come across to fight here so it provides exposure to our boxers."

He said WABA was formed in 2019 and it is to help developing coun­tries like Fiji.

"It allows exposure, good purse and instead of going overseas to fight there, WABA can bring the ti­tles here and why not?," he added.

"WABA comprised of countries in Africa (Nigeria, Ghana) and Ger­many. Instead of going through this window like IBO (International Boxing Organisation) and IBF (International Boxing Federation), other boxing organisations we can go direct to WABA to go to overseas, so it can enhance our quality. These are the positive sides that we see."

When contacted Sydney-based trainer Lepani Wilson said there is no shortcut to boxing success.

"Winning WABA titles will get us nowhere. To be the best you've got to fight the best.

"If our former champions like Leweni Waqa, Sakaraia Ve, Wili Tarika, Alipate Korovou, Joe Ni­tiva, Mosese Sorovi, Joe Keresi and even Joy Ali were ranked by the World Boxing Association (WBA) or World Boxing Council (WBC), then why can't our current boxers do it."

Pathways

Wilson said our former boxing champions fought the top boxers in Australia to get to the world rank­ings.

"In the 1970s and 1980s the path­way was through the Common­wealth titles. In the early 2000, it was through the OBA (Oceania Boxing Association), PABA (Pan Asia Boxing Association) or OPBF (Oceania Professional Boxing Fed­eration)."

The wily trainer said Joy won the PABA super welterweight title against Ercument Aslan in 2005 and defended it against Australia super welterweight champion Gary Comer; where Joy was immediately ranked No.15 by WBA.

"Let's not waste our time, energy and resources on these unknown titles but instead go for the real ones like the WBA, WBC, IBF IBO, and WBO (World Boxing Organisa­tion)," he added.

When SUNsports checked, WABA has no official website but only a Facebook page indicating that it is based in Moshi (town) in Tanzania, East of Africa.


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