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Boxing

Nanovu out to turn tables on Hooda

After losing to Hooda by unanimous decision in 2025, Nanovu says she is better prepared for their title clash in Suva.

Wednesday 28 October 2026 | 08:00

Fiji’s Laite Nanovu

Fiji’s Laite Nanovu and Zeg Boxing promoter Alfaaz Mallam.

Photo: Tevita Wesele

Fiji’s Laite Nanovu is determined to turn the tables on India’s Aarti Hooda when they clash for the World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) light flyweight title at Suva’s Vodafone Arena on November 7.

The 10-round women’s bout, with each round lasting two minutes, is promoted by Zeg Boxing Promotion in association with South Bay Boxing Promotions.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Nanovu said her preparations were on track for what she described as one of the biggest fights of her young career.

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“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Nanovu said.

She is confident of delivering a strong performance in front of her fans.

“It will be a good fight, but I’m expecting a good fight from her as well,” she said.

Hooda defeated Nanovu by unanimous decision when they last met at a Zeg Boxing Promotion event in 2025.

Nanovu said she had not prepared well for that fight but was confident this time would be different.

“I will show my opponent that I’m ready and fully prepared for her. Aarti has been performing well, but I will give her a fight she has never faced before, and I’m going for the win on November 7.”

Nanovu also urged boxing supporters to attend the event and support local boxing.


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