Mum cries tears of joy as 17-year-old son signs for Bula FC

Bula FC has announced the signing of 17-year-old Navua footballer Bai Tito on a youth contract for the 2027 OFC Professional League season.

Originally from Namosi and living in Vakacegu settlement in Navua, Tito is a Year 11 student at Vashist Muni College. His rapid rise through Fiji's domestic football ranks has opened the door to his first professional football opportunity.

For Tito, the news of his selection by Bula FC came as a complete surprise while he was preparing for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

"I am so happy to get this news," he told Bula FC Media.

"I didn't know that I was selected. I was training for the under-17 World Cup trip when Bula FC came to inform me. I needed to get my guardian so I could sign my contract as a youth player. I didn't even dream that this wish would come true so quickly."

The signing was an emotional moment for Tito and his family, particularly his mother, Verenaisi Kula, who has watched her son's football dreams develop from a young age.

For Kula, the opportunity fulfilled a dream her son had spoken about years earlier.

"When I heard the news, I was so happy I cried. I couldn't sleep all night. I woke up early and left home at 6am so I could get to Ba to sign his contract with him," she said.

"When he was just 11-years-old he told me that he would play in the white jersey. This has been his dream, and I am so happy for him."

For the family from Vakacegu settlement, seeing Tito secure an opportunity with Fiji's first professional football club is a moment of immense pride.

"They're happy, and they never dreamt or imagined that I'd get called to play for Bula FC," Tito said of his family's reaction.

His signing comes at an exciting time in his young career as he prepares to represent Fiji at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, an experience that will also bring several personal firsts.

"This is also the first time for me to wear the white jersey for the Fiji Under-17 team and also the first time for me to fly in a plane. I'm so happy," he said.