Expat coach starts work with Lions

Former Fiji Futsal coach and Solomon Island futsal international, Jerry Sam, will help guide the Labasa football men's team to upcoming Extra Battle of Giants (B.O.G) tournament in Ba.

Sam, has been appointed to the role of technical director to assist coach, Alvin Chand, by providing technical advice to match the side's game plan.

The first week of the B.O.G will be from September 4-6 at Govind Park in Ba with the finals on September 12-13 at the same venue.

Chand said Sam has started work from Thursday and was in-charge of two training sessions with the Babasiga Lions.

He indicated that Sam would help assist the players improve on their goal scoring skills to maximise every opportunity in a tournament situation.

Labasa is in group A with giant killers Nasinu, Suva and Navua.

"We will treat each game as a final because we need to win and maximise points to qualify for the semi-finals," Chand added.







