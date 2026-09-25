Fiji Pearls map out three-year plan after World Cup miss

The Crest Fiji Pearls have a busy calendar ahead as they begin preparations for the next Netball World Cup (NWC) qualifier in 2028.

Netball Fiji Transition Oversight Committee (TOC) chairman Vasiti Vugakoto said there was plenty of work to be done following Fiji’s failure to qualify for the 2027 NWC in Australia.

Fiji is currently ranked 16th in the World Netball rankings, and Vugakoto said the team would need regular international competition to improve their standing and prepare for the next qualification campaign.

“2027 will be a full-year programme for our Fiji Pearls — test series, overseas tournaments and invited countries to play in Fiji,” the former national star goal shooter said.

“Our girls need more tournaments and exposure to top-level competition and preparation for the next qualifier in 2028 for the World Cup in 2029.”

Vugakoto said the TOC had only been in office for four months and she had to work without an existing pool of players available for selection for the qualifier.

The committee conducted open trials locally, as well as trials for overseas-based players, to form a squad for the qualification campaign.

“We’re in the process of improving our ranking by participating in Test matches against countries that are ranked higher,” she said.

The TOC has now mapped out a longer-term plan aimed at building consistency and improving Fiji’s international standing.

“We have developed a three-year programme for the next World Cup, with the aim to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and Olympics. This is just the beginning.”

Fiji has featured in 10 World Cups, with their best result coming in 1999 when they finished sixth in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Fiji made their debut at the 1975 World Championship but missed the 1979 and 1983 editions before returning in 1987.

Since then, Fiji’s only absence was at the 1995 World Championship in Birmingham, England.

The Pearls will now use the next three years to rebuild and regain their place among the world’s leading netball nations.