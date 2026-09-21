Suva Netball executives call for transparency

Three Suva Netball Association (SNA) executives are calling for greater transparency and accountability from president Kaila Kabu.

SNA vice-president Josua Qalo, sec­retary Unaisi Tawake, and appointed umpires co-ordinator and Ablaze Heart club president Filomena Ko­rovulavula have raised allegations of constitutional breaches, financial non-accountability and autocratic governance.

They want all executive authority and documents handed back to the elected executive committee (EX­COM) and interim appointments re­moved.

They are also calling for a full au­dit of bank transactions, gate tak­ings, receipts and withdrawals from Round 3 onwards.

The trio alleges Kabu, who was elected in April, sidelined EXCOM and took control of operational and financial decisions in May.

An email sent to Kabu last Tuesday seeking her comments on the allegations had not been answered.

They claim that after Round 5 on July 4, she took over the club compe­tition and sidelined the Games Com­mittee, placing competition revenue and association operations under her control.

The allegations also include the resignation of the elected treasurer over limited resources. An EXCOM attempt to appoint a replacement was later rescinded by Kabu.

The group claims all financial ap­provals and withdrawals from Round 3 onwards were handled by the presi­dent, with no financial reports pre­sented to EXCOM for Rounds 2 to 8.

They further allege Kabu rejected an EXCOM decision to open a new bank account to separate unaudited funds.