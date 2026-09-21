Climate finance must reach villages, farmers and fishers

Global climate commitments must translate into tangible projects that protect Fijian communities, livelihoods and the ocean, Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says.

Speaking at UNGA81 in New York ahead of Fiji hosting the Pacific Pre-COP31, Ms Tabuya said climate finance needed to reach people on the ground.

She said Fiji’s message was simple: global climate promises must become real investment in communities.

“For the average Fijian, climate finance must mean something you can see and feel- stronger seawalls, safer homes and schools, clean water, protected fishing grounds, healthier reefs and communities better prepared for floods and cyclones.”

Ms Tabuya said the Fiji-hosted Pre-COP31 must help turn international commitments into projects that protect people, livelihoods and the ocean.

COP30 called for efforts to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035, while the Baku-to-Belém Roadmap seeks to scale climate finance for developing countries to at least US$1.3 trillion annually by 2035.

“Our job now is to turn those billions discussed internationally into projects on the ground. Climate finance means little to our people if it cannot reach the village, the settlement, the farmer and the fisher.”

Ms Tabuya also reinforced the Pacific’s position that maritime zones and the rights flowing from them must not be reduced because rising seas physically change coastlines.

“Our ocean is our food, our income and our inheritance. Protecting our ocean means protecting the livelihoods of ordinary Fijians.”

Fiji will host the Pacific Pre-COP31 in Nadi from October 5 to 8, providing a platform to advance Pacific climate priorities ahead of COP31.

“The message from Fiji is clear: less talk, faster access to finance, and more action where our people live.”