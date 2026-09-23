Badminton Fiji Open date set

Badminton Fiji will host the China Club Fiji Open 2026 from October 9-11 at the Yat Sen Hall during the Fiji Day week­end.

The tournament starts at 5pm and is expected to bring together leading players, emerging talent and partici­pants from different clubs and com­munities.

Players from nearby Pacific countries are also expected, provid­ing an opportunity to gain valuable tournament experience and strength­en regional badminton networks.

Badminton Fiji president Abel Caine said the event would bring the badminton community together while celebrating Fiji Day.

"The Chi­na Club Fiji Open is more than a tour­nament," he said.

"It is an opportunity to bring our badminton community together, cel­ebrate our players and clubs, and showcase the talent and commitment that exists across Fiji."

China Club president Jenny Seeto said the organisation was pleased to support the tournament.

"We're happy to support Badmin­ton's Fiji Open this year- a timely event as it falls on Fiji Day weekend and is symbolic in so many ways," she said.

The tournament will feature Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Dou­bles, Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles across A, B and C grades.

Organisers are also hoping to at­tract entries for the para-badminton and Masters grades.

Badminton Fiji has also encour­aged fans and supporters to turn out in numbers and rally behind players and teams for the upcoming China Club Fiji Open.