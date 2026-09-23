Badminton Fiji Open date set
The tournament will feature Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles across A, B and C grades.
Thursday 24 September 2026 | 11:00
Updated 24 September 2026 | 13:25 FJT
Badminton Fiji will host the China Club Fiji Open 2026 from October 9-11 at the Yat Sen Hall during the Fiji Day weekend.
The tournament starts at 5pm and is expected to bring together leading players, emerging talent and participants from different clubs and communities.
Players from nearby Pacific countries are also expected, providing an opportunity to gain valuable tournament experience and strengthen regional badminton networks.
Badminton Fiji president Abel Caine said the event would bring the badminton community together while celebrating Fiji Day.
"The China Club Fiji Open is more than a tournament," he said.
"It is an opportunity to bring our badminton community together, celebrate our players and clubs, and showcase the talent and commitment that exists across Fiji."
China Club president Jenny Seeto said the organisation was pleased to support the tournament.
"We're happy to support Badminton's Fiji Open this year- a timely event as it falls on Fiji Day weekend and is symbolic in so many ways," she said.
The tournament will feature Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles across A, B and C grades.
Organisers are also hoping to attract entries for the para-badminton and Masters grades.
Badminton Fiji has also encouraged fans and supporters to turn out in numbers and rally behind players and teams for the upcoming China Club Fiji Open.