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Special recognition for our Karate experts

Team Fiji produced strong performances across the age groups, with athletes displaying skill, discipline and determination throughout the championship.

Saturday 12 September 2026 | 10:30

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Team Fiji Goju Ryu Karate in New Zealand

Team Fiji Goju-Ryu Karate returned home with an impressive medal haul after competing at the Oceania Goju-Ryu Karate Championship 2026 in New Zealand. This was followed by an official grading.

The competition was a major milestone for Goju-Ryu Karate in Fiji, with YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) Suva Goju-Ryu Karate instructor Shihan Steven Brown was awarded an 8th Dan Black Belt by Auckland-based Karate Grand Master Dennis May.

Brown, who has more than 40 years of experience in karate, was recognised for his longstanding contribution to the development of the sport in the country.

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Also, recognised during the grading were Frank Luke, who was awarded his 3rd Dan Black Belt, and Lautoka's Sandip Pala, who received his 2nd Dan Black Belt.

Team Fiji produced strong performances across the age groups, with athletes displaying skill, discipline and determination throughout the championship.

In the senior male division, Pala, Luke and Prince Arshad Prasad were among the standout performers.

Lautoka Goju-Ryu Karate Dojo head instructor Nitin Pala said the results reflected the growing strength of Goju-Ryu Karate in Fiji.

“The team’s overall performance reflects the growing strength and discipline of Goju-Ryu Karate in Fiji, with athletes across all age groups demonstrating skill, determination, and sportsmanship,” Pala said.

He also acknowledged the coaches, supporters and families for their continued support in developing karate and helping the athletes represent Fiji on the international stage.

Results:

Ayla Daveta (6): 3 Bronze

Storm (6): 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Akuila Joeli Daveta (7): 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Maria (7): 2 Gold, 1 Bronze

Prince Arshad Prasad (16): 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Mere (19): 2 Silver

Janet Timea (22): 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Ranil Kishor (Veterans): 1 Bronze

Frank Luke (Senior Male): 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Sandip Pala (Senior Male): 1 Gold, 1 Bronze


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