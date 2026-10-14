Bati, Bulikula name World Cup line-ups

The Fiji Bati (men) and Bulikula (women) have named their line-ups for Sunday’s Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) openers at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia.

The Bulikula face New Zealand at 2.50pm, followed by the Bati’s clash against Cook Islands at 5.05pm.

Bati head coach Mick Potter has opted to keep a low profile to allow his young side to bond and take each game as it comes.

The Bati will be without experienced campaigners Viliame Kikau, Tui Kamikamica, Jahream Bula, Kevin Naiqama, Maika Siva, Daniel Saifiti and Marcelo Montoya, who are injured or have retired.

Leading the Bati campaign are Apisai Koroisau, Jacob Saifiti, Taane Milne, Sunia Turuva, Waqa Blake, Brandon Wakeham and Kurt Donoghoe.





Fiji line-ups

Bati

Bayleigh Bentley-Hape Sunia Turuva Waqa Blake Solomon Saukuru Semi Valemei Kurt Donoghoe Brandon Wakeham Jacob Saifiti Apisai Koroisau (Captain) Mitchell Prest Taane Milne Kitione Kautoga Caleb Navale

Interchange: Josese Lanyon (14), Emosi Ravosai (15), Elijah Keung (16), Ronald Philitoga (17), Apenisa Oriti (18), Jardin Leiu (19).

Reserves: Joseph Litidamu, Zion Johnson, Kylan Mafoa.





Bulikula

Cassie Staples Maria Paseka Isabella Waterman Taina Navidi Sienna Laing Luisa Yaranamua Losana Lutu Leilani Ah Sam Sereana Naitokatoka (Captain) Latish Smythe Elizabeth Naleba Tamika Jones Talei Holmes

Interchange: Tahlia Marshall (14), Lorren Ieli (15), Teaghan Hartigan (16), Nanise Vakacavu (17).

Reserves: Naomi Tegu, Aliti Namoce, Ema Masi, Rory Muller, Abigayle Sekitoga.