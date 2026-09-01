Football

Nadi targets host in B.O.G opener

Valentine said the Jetsetters had plenty to play for as they set their sights on making an impact in Ba.

Wednesday 02 September 2026 | 11:00

Willam Valentine, President Mohin Rafiq, Shaheel Valentine and Mohammed Ayman. Photo: FANCA

Willam Valentine, President Mohin Rafiq, Shaheel Valentine and Mohammed Ayman.

Photo: FANCA

Brothers William and Shaheel Valentine along with their cousin Mohammed Ayman are looking forward to represent Tagimoucia Nadi in this weekend’s Extra Battle of the Giants tournament at Govind Park, Ba.

The trio were instrumental in Team Fiji’s 1-0 victory over New Zealand in the Classic Buses FANCA Nations Cup Premier Grade final at King Charles Park, Nadi, last Sunday.

Valentine said the Jetsetters had plenty to play for as they set their sights on making an impact in Ba.

Related stories

“We will be using the same momentum to set the pace at the B.O.G,” the lanky defender said.

The last time they had played together in the B.O.G was in 2024, when Nadi lost to Lautoka in the final.

“This will be our second time to be in the same team during B.O.G,” he said.

Valentine said the clash against Ba would be an interesting one, with the host yet to beat Nadi this season. They have met twice during the Extra Premier League with both games ending in a draw.

“Ba has beaten other teams this season, but has yet to beat Nadi. There will be great football between the two rival teams,” he said.

Experienced coach Babs Khan has selected his 22-member squad for the five-day tournament, with Nadi drawn alongside Dayal's Steel Ba, Khelvin Engineering Lautoka and Stratum/PPCL Rewa in a competitive pool.

There will be no easing into the competition for the Jetsetters, who face Ba under lights at 7.30pm this Friday. Nadi returns to action against traditional rivals Lautoka at 1.30 pm on Saturday before a potentially decisive final pool encounter against Rewa at 1.30 pm on Sunday. Nadi FA president Mohin Rafiq acknowledged the sponsors and business houses for their support this weekend.

“The squad is named. The fixtures are set. The Jetsetters are ready for the B.O.G battle,” he added.


News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiFiji Football

Most popular

former deputy prime minister Biman Prasad
Courts and Law

Prasad trial stalls over disputed FICAC document

Assistant Minister for Health and Services Penioni Ravunawa
Nation

Raiwaqa Health Centre upgrade delayed

The Commission received 1,609 complaints in 2025, with more than half involving cyberbullying, harassment or defamatory electronic communications
Nation

Fiji’s online threats grow as funding falls

Nadi Airport Golf Club president Joeli Kotesuva, Raina Kumar, Ryan Kumar and Golf Fiji president Ricky Locke. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
Golf

Kumar siblings claim Nadi Open titles

FANCA
Football

Fiji wins sixth FANCA Premier title

Former Fiji Bati Captain Tui Kamikamica and Melbourne Storm's Eliesa Katoa
Rugby League

Kamikamica eyes Bati coaching

Miss Playland Fantasy Bulou Boteiova at this years Hibiscus Festival.
Entertainment

Yasawa teacher brings story of resilience to Hibiscus pageant

Miss National Fire Authority at this years Hibiscus Festival Temalesi Vakalawa Alutakua.
Lifestyle

Alutakua puts purpose before crown

Asinate Kama
Lifestyle

Kama turns traditional craft into good fortune