Nadi targets host in B.O.G opener

Brothers William and Shaheel Valentine along with their cousin Mohammed Ayman are looking forward to represent Tagimoucia Nadi in this weekend’s Extra Battle of the Giants tournament at Govind Park, Ba.

The trio were instrumental in Team Fiji’s 1-0 victory over New Zealand in the Classic Buses FANCA Nations Cup Premier Grade final at King Charles Park, Nadi, last Sunday.

Valentine said the Jetsetters had plenty to play for as they set their sights on making an impact in Ba.

“We will be using the same momentum to set the pace at the B.O.G,” the lanky defender said.

The last time they had played together in the B.O.G was in 2024, when Nadi lost to Lautoka in the final.

“This will be our second time to be in the same team during B.O.G,” he said.

Valentine said the clash against Ba would be an interesting one, with the host yet to beat Nadi this season. They have met twice during the Extra Premier League with both games ending in a draw.

“Ba has beaten other teams this season, but has yet to beat Nadi. There will be great football between the two rival teams,” he said.

Experienced coach Babs Khan has selected his 22-member squad for the five-day tournament, with Nadi drawn alongside Dayal's Steel Ba, Khelvin Engineering Lautoka and Stratum/PPCL Rewa in a competitive pool.

There will be no easing into the competition for the Jetsetters, who face Ba under lights at 7.30pm this Friday. Nadi returns to action against traditional rivals Lautoka at 1.30 pm on Saturday before a potentially decisive final pool encounter against Rewa at 1.30 pm on Sunday. Nadi FA president Mohin Rafiq acknowledged the sponsors and business houses for their support this weekend.

“The squad is named. The fixtures are set. The Jetsetters are ready for the B.O.G battle,” he added.



