Entertainment

Hibiscus contestants share time, stories with elders

Contestants spend time with senior citizens as part of their community outreach during the 70th Hibiscus Festival

Wednesday 02 September 2026 | 12:00

Updated 02 September 2026 | 16:58 FJT

Mohammed Sadik, 69, celebrated his birthday with the FMF Hibiscus Festival 2026 Queen contestants during Senior Citizens Day at the Civic Centre in Suva on September 1, 2026.

Mohammed Sadik, 69, celebrated his birthday with the FMF Hibiscus Festival 2026 Queen contestants during Senior Citizens Day at the Civic Centre in Suva on September 1, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

While the 70th Hibiscus Festival is underway, yesterday morning the spotlight was not on crowns or competition but on the people who helped build our communities.

Contestants stepped away from the usual festival excitement and spent meaningful time with senior citizens at the Suva Civic Centre.

The visit was part of their community outreach for the Festival, giving the contestants an opportunity to connect with elderly members of the community through conversations, shared stories and simple moments of laughter.

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Among the contestants was Miss Super Store for the 70th Hibiscus Festival, Nicole Matavesi, who said spending time with senior citizens was a reminder that respect for elders should never be forgotten.

“Elders carry years of experience, wisdom and stories that younger generations can learn from,” Ms Matavesi said.

She said events like this were important because they allowed young people to slow down, listen and appreciate the people who had paved the way for them.

“Spending time with them is a simple way of showing that we value, respect and appreciate them,” she said.

For senior citizen Lavenia Leleasiga, 67, the morning was more than just an event. It was a chance to leave the comfort of her home, meet new people and feel connected to the wider community.

“This visit brought a sense of happiness and belonging in our communities as elderly.”

Ms Leleasiga said getting out of her usual routine and meeting people, especially the young Hibiscus contestants, gave her something to look forward to.

She said growing older should not mean being forgotten or left behind.

“Sometimes, just having someone sit with you, talk to you and listen to your stories means a lot,” Ms Leleasiga said.

Meanwhile, as the Festival continues, Ms Matavesi said the contestants' visit to the senior citizens showed that beyond the glamour of the crown, there is a greater responsibility — to connect, to respect and to give back to the community.

Feedback: rariqi.turner@fijisun.com.fj

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