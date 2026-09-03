Digital push to future-proof Fiji’s sugar industry

Fiji’s sugar industry is turning to digital technology to tackle rising costs, climate risks and financial inclusion challenges as it moves away from traditional paper-based services.

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund (SCGF) launched its Digital Management System (DMS), Smart Chatbot and Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) Framework in Lautoka yesterday with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel said digitalisation was essential to modernising the industry and improving transparency and service delivery to growers.

He said the initiatives were particularly important for women and vulnerable groups, while encouraging industry stakeholders to innovate and move beyond traditional ways of doing business.

“The sugar industry is a lifeline for thousands of families and a foundation for rural resilience,” Mr Immanuel said.

He said the Government continued to support the industry through guaranteed pricing and subsidies despite challenges including falling global sugar prices and rising fuel costs.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna said the digital initiatives would help the sector respond to rising costs, climate risks and the need for greater financial inclusion.

He said moving from paper-based systems to digital services would improve efficiency, accessibility and sustainability.

SCGF chairman Marika Luveniyali said the Fund, established in 1946, had evolved into an important financial institution for rural communities and must continue adapting to the changing needs of growers.

ADB Gender Specialist Uzma Altaf congratulated the Fund and its partners for using technology to support entrepreneurs, particularly women.

She said initiatives such as the We Finance Code and the national definition of women-owned businesses would help address financing gaps and strengthen financial data on women entrepreneurs.

The Government’s Special Committee on the Sugar Industry is also reviewing the sector and will provide recommendations for a long-term strategic plan.

Officials said the latest initiatives were a step towards a more efficient, inclusive and digitally driven sugar industry.