Boselawa eyes Flying Fijians debut

Nadroga centre and Fijian Drua development squad member Kavekini Boselawa hopes to make his Flying Fijians debut against Japan on October 24.

The Naduri, Macuata, native was named in the 68-member squad for the Japan Test, followed by the Nations Championship.

“I’m so grateful to God for the opportunity and the talent, so the glory goes back to Him,” he said.

“I was emotional when I found out about my selection, and my family was overjoyed. Initially, I thought it was artificial intelligence (AI), but I clarified it with the official Fiji Rugby post.”

After two seasons in the Skipper Cup competition, Boselawa has established himself with Nadroga and is determined to earn his place against Japan.

“I have to focus, stay determined and avoid distractions for a chance to be selected,” he said.

Boselawa began playing rugby through touch rugby. He also represented Nadrala in the Nadroga club competition and played for the Aflame Brothers sevens team.

Beyond rugby, he is pursuing land surveying studies at Fiji National University (FNU) and works part-time as a fashion model. He won the Model of the Year award in 2024.

“Modelling is my part-time hustle,” he said, adding that God remained his source of strength as he balanced his sporting, academic and modelling commitments.

Boselawa looks up to Lyon centre Josua Masi, whose speed, strength and skills inspire him.

“He has the same height and speed as me, so he’s been a big inspiration for me,” he said.

The Flying Fijians went into camp in Suva yesterday to begin their preparations.