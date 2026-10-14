State seeks more time in two linked drug cases

The State is seeking more time to determine whether immunity and nullity decisions in one drug importation case should also apply to two related cases before the High Court in Lautoka.

The issue was raised before Justice Aruna Aluthge today as the court considered the next steps in three cases involving alleged drug importation.

The cases are numbered 64/2025, 165/2025 and 166/2025. The trial in case 64/2025 has concluded, while the other two cases remain pending.

The court was told that the outcome of the first case could affect the remaining proceedings because of similarities in the evidence and legal issues.

State prosecutor Joeli Naivalu said more time was needed for the State to determine whether earlier decisions on immunity and nullity should apply to accused persons in the related cases.

Viliame Nalagi and Are Tania were granted immunity before the trial began last month, while Neumi Donumainasava and Osea Dakai were granted nullity during the trial, according to information presented to the court.

The State questioned whether those decisions should be repeated in the related cases, given the similarities in the evidence, and sought an adjournment until December to review its position.

Closing submissions in case 64/2025 is due by 4pm today. The court scheduled a further session for October 22, 2026, to address outstanding matters before determining a date for judgment.

A judgment is expected to be scheduled for November, subject to the court’s consideration of the outstanding matters.

Proceedings in cases 165/2025 and 166/2025 have been scheduled for December 9. The dates will allow the parties to consider the implications of the first case’s judgment before determining how to proceed with the remaining cases.







