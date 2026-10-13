Tailevu wary of Navosa

Tailevu will treat their Skipper Cup quarterfinal show­­down against Navosa as a final when they clash at Suva's Na­tional Stadium on Saturday.

Team manager Pita Naidrolevu told SUN­sports yesterday that Tailevu is expecting a tough challenge from Navosa, who have players like Semi Kunatani, Jone Koroiduadua and Emosi Tuqiri representing them.

"Navosa is a great team," Naid­rolevu said.

"It will be a tight game and we are expecting a tough encounter. We will not underestimate them."

He said Tailevu had following Navosa's progress throughout the competition and was wary of their ability to upset top teams.

Despite beating Taveuni last Saturday, Naidrolevu said Tailevu needed to improve their set pieces and discipline.

"Our main focus this week is on the mistakes and errors we made last week. We will review it. We need to avoid high tackles and stop giving away penalties."

Naidrolevu said preparations were on track as the team worked on player combinations and squad depth ahead of the quarterfinal.

He also praised the performances of former Suva captain James Brown and Fijian Drua utility back lsikeli Rabitu, who featured against Taveuni.

With a place in the semi-final at stake, Naidrolevu said the team would need to lift their perfor­mance against a dangerous Navosa outfit.

He urged Tailevu supporters to turn up in big numbers and back the team on Saturday.

Quarterfinal fixtures (senior men's) National Stadium: 1pm Naitasiri v Malolo; 3pm Tailevu v Navosa; King Charles Park: 3pm Nadi v Ba; Lawaqa Park: 3pm Nadroga v Suva