Today's paperLoginSign up
Basketball

Daunivalu eyes international experience at Youth Olympics

Her first opportunity to represent Fiji came last year, following her re­turn to the country in December to join the under-17 team.

Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 09:30

Updated 14 October 2026 | 10:48 FJT

Nyssa Daunivalu (left) and teammate Anasofaia Maiwiriwiri at the Fiji Olympic House on October 13, 2026.

Nyssa Daunivalu (left) and teammate Anasofaia Maiwiriwiri at the Fiji Olympic House on October 13, 2026.

Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai

Fifteen-year-old Nyssa Daunivalu of St Joseph’s Secondary School is looking forward to gaining valuable international experience as she prepares to represent Fiji in basketball at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

Daunivalu, who began playing basketball at the age of seven, said she was grateful for the opportunity to compete on a bigger stage and test herself against players from other countries.

“This is my first time playing in something this big, and I’m excited to go with my friends and some of the girls I know,” the Gau, Lomaiviti, lass said.

Related stories

“I’m also looking forward to gaining exposure, experiencing what it’s like to play against other countries and seeing what the competition is like.”

Daunivalu’s basketball journey began at a camp in New York before she moved to Australia, where she started playing in club and school competitions.

She later represented the team from the area where she lived in Geneva, winning a tournament in the under-14 grade.

Her first opportunity to represent Fiji came last year, following her return to the country in December to join the under-17 team.

Daunivalu said preparations for Dakar were progressing well, with her teammates travelling to Suva last week to join the squad and build combinations through regular training sessions.

“We’ve mostly been having morning training sessions, as well as gym work, track sessions and exercising together,” she said.

Balancing training with school commitments has also been part of the challenge for the Year 10 student.

“Since training started, I’ve been arriving at school pretty late, but it hasn’t been too bad. After training, I go straight home, shower and get everything ready. I usually prepare my things the night before,” she said.

“I expect there to be a lot of competition, with tall and big opponents, but I’m excited to go out there, showcase our talent and experience playing overseas,” she said.

Beyond the Youth Olympics, Daunivalu hopes to take her basketball career further by pursuing opportunities to study and play in the United States.

“I would like to play overseas, particularly in America. I’d like to apply for a college there when I’m older and hopefully play in the WNBA one day,” she said.

Other members of the Team Fiji women’s 3x3 basketball team are Anasofaia Maiwiriwiri, Makaefa Savu and Zara Suka.

The Summer Youth Olympic Games will be held from October 31 to November 13. Team Fiji will leave on October 26.

Explore more on these topics

Fiji

Most popular

People involved in the fishing sector gathered for the consultation in Labasa on October 12, 2026.
Nation

Fisherman urges Fisheries Ministry to review licensing process

Josua Vosawale making submissions during the consultation on the Yaqona (Kava) Bill at the Civic Centre in Labasa on October 13, 2026.
Nation

Kava businesses want clear, affordable registration

road accident
Nation

Two killed in crash after alleged dangerous overtaking

Jacob Goeppner and his fiancée Morgan at Burebasaga school grounds on October 3, 2026.
Rugby

American rugby player praises Fijian fans

Adrian Wong.
Badminton

Faith, family drive Adrian Wong’s badminton ambitions

Taniela Rainibogi during a training session on October 12, 2026.
Weightlifting

Weightlifting Fiji eyes New Zealand schools competition

MOH
Health

Specialist outpatient clinics closed today for public holiday

Fijian students keep their culture alive while studying in China
Culture

Students celebrate Fiji Day thousands of miles from home

Miss Valelevu Patrina Tavakayaca claimed Miss Personality at the Nasinu Festival on October 10, 2026. 
Entertainment

Miss Personality to champion drug, HIV awareness